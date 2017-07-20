Hatters will continue to scour the Scottish leagues for talent

Luton Town will continue to scour the Scottish Leagues in their search for talent according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief has already acquired Andrew Shinnie from Birmingham City, after the midfielder enjoyed an impressive season-long loan deal with Hibernian last term, helping them to the Scottish Championship title.

Falkirk's Craig Sibbald gets stuck in - pic: Michael Gillen

Meanwhile, midfielder Crig Sibbald, who plies his trade at the same level as Shinnie did, with Falkirk, flew out to Slovenia with the Hatters for their week-long training camp recently.

It is unclear whether Sibbald will join the squad permanently due to a slight groin injury, but Jones admitted it’s an area he and his scouting staff monitor closely, saying: “We’re aware of certain people that do well and we have an eye on the Scottish leagues, so when one becomes available on our radar that we’re able to realistically get, then we endeavour to do that.

“We’ve got an eye on a lot of people. Without naming names, we’ve spoken about players in the Scottish Premier League that we feel we can realistically get.

“We haven’t gone for any of those because we managed to get certain people.

Without naming names, we’ve spoken about players in the Scottish Premier League that we feel we can realistically get. Nathan Jones

“We signed Andrew Shinnie, I knew Andrew Shinnie before he went on loan to Hibs last year, so it’s a market that we know.”