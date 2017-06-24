Hatters will reinvest McGeehan money as they seek a replacement

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he will look to replace midfielder Cameron McGeehan after the youngster joined Championship side Barnsley last night.

The 22-year-old penned a three year deal with the Tykes last night, as Luton pocketed an undisclosed fee from the Oakwell club, which will no doubt rise with future add-ons in place.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones will now look to utilise those extra funds now available to him, as he said: “We want to replace him.

“We have a fantastic squad in place and we are able to move Cameron on with our best wishes, but it won’t be to weaken the club. This is something that takes us all forward.”

Chief executive Gary Sweet will ensure that Hatters' chief has the funds available to him in which to do so, adding: “Technically, Cameron never was a Conference or League Two footballer but he took the courageous step to put his faith in us to develop his game in order to back himself to climb back up the leagues instead of being stalemated in U21 academy football.

“Not only are we delighted to release the player to a very professional club who, like us, take pride in developing young talent, but we will use this as an opportunity to strengthen.

“We don’t want to be known as a ‘selling club’, but it’s a reality that churn happens at every level of the game. What’s important is how we reinvest this income to continue to develop our squad.”