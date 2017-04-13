Hatters winger won’t feature again this season

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that winger Danny Green won’t feature for the Hatters this season.

The 28-year-old suffered a broken leg against Northampton Town back in April of last year, and had hoped to be fit again for selection in the new year.

This season has been write-off for him unfortunately so, but that’s what happens when you pick out a bad injuries. Nathan Jones

However, that hasn’t been the case, as speaking to thevepress today, Jones said: “It’s just a slow process with Danny, he’s not going to be featuring this season.

“We have earmarked on him having the off season and then he’ll be ready to go in the end of June, July.

“So this season has been write-off for him unfortunately so, but that’s what happens when you pick out a bad injuries.

“It’s just a slight complication, so when there’s slight complications you can’t rush anything. We haven’t rushed anything, as we’ve got to look after his long term future.”

Green had played 13 times for Jones since he took charge of the club in January last year and the Town chief had hoped he would have been a key player this term, adding: “It’s frustrating for any player that gets injured. Danny really had the bit between his teeth, was bang into everything I wanted to do and was showing a real level of commitment to the cause.

“He had a good run of games so it was very, very unfortunate, and no doubt with a pre-season under his belt he would have been an influence this season.

“It’s just really unfortunate he picked up the injury when he did.”