Hatters yet to receive any firm bids for McGeehan

Luton Town are yet to receive any concrete bids for midfielder Cameron McGeehan according to boss Nathan Jones.

There were rumours about a number of clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old during the January transfer window, despite McGeehan being out with a broken leg, an injury that saw him miss the second half of the season.

The speculation resurfaced again last week, but Jones said: “As I’ve previously said, no-one leaves the club unless firstly, it’s in the right interest of the club, secondly of our team and then the player.

“We missed Cam’s goals and certain things, but we have to think of all avenues so until any concrete offers come in, there’s nothing really to speak about.

“He’s still our player, we’re delighted, he’s making great progress from his injury, so there’s nothing really to report on that.”