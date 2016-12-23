Hatters youngster heads out on loan

Luton Town U18s striker James Verney has joined Southern League Premier Division side Kings Langley on on loan for a month.

The forward, who recently turned 18, will be available for his new club until January 22 and could make his debut in the Boxing Day trip to Chesham United.

Academy and development manager Andy Awford told the club’s official website: “James has been out injured for a little while, but now he’s back fit and this is a great opportunity for him to go and play men’s football.

“The experience will stand him in good stead.”