Hatters youngster Read up for LFE Goal of the Month

Luton Town midfielder Arthur Read has been shortlisted for the LFE Goal of the Month award for August.

Read’s cracking volley from outside the area against Barnet is one of eight strikes in the running, as Town’s youngster is up against the likes of Portsmouth pair Freddie Read and Matt Mayes, plus Cambridge United defender Jordan Norville-Williams.

Voting will remain open until noon on September 28, as you can vote for your favourite goal via the online poll or Twitter using the hashtag attached to each goal.

Shortlist

Arthur Read, LUTON TOWN v Barnet #LFEGOALA

Finlay Sinclair-Smith, BLACKPOOL v Oldham Athletic #LFEGOALB

Freddie Read, PORTSMOUTH v AFC Bournemouth #LFEGOALC

Harry Benns, PORT VALE v Walsall #LFEGOALD

Jordan Norville-Williams, CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Peterborough United #LFEGOALE

Liam Sole, MK DONS v Peterborough United #LFEGOALF

Matt Mayes, PORTSMOUTH v Yeovil Town #LFEGOALG

Will Swan, NOTTINGHAM FOREST v Colchester United #LFEGOALH