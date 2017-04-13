Huge booost for Luton as McGeehan starts jogging again

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan will take another big step in his return from a broken leg when he starts jogging tomorrow.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since Town’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on January 2, but is already making huge strides in his recovery.

Writing his Instagram page yesterday, McGeehan said: “More good news from the consultant today now onto the final stages of my rehab... 20 mins on the watt-bike session to celebrate, got messy towards the end.”

Luton chief Nathan Jones was delighted to see the former Norwich youngster, who had scored 11 goals this term before the injury happened at Fratton Park, on his way back.

He added: “He’s bang on schedule in terms of he’s a good athlete anyway, he was very diligent in how he prepared and how he worked and that stood him in good stead.

“The bone’s healed fantastically well and because all the stuff he did prior to any kind of injury picked up, the stuff he does day to day, the habitual stuff if you like, it’s conducive to recovering quickly.

“Now he’s recovering safely, at a very good rate, he starts jogging tomorrow in terms of outside, that’s a real positive.

“He’s been training on a thing called an AlterG which reduces your weight, or the load that goes through the leg.

“Tomorrow he’s actually out and about on grass so that’s a massive step for him.

“If we’re looking to bring him back for the end of June, he has just over three months to be fully fit if you like.

“We haven’t rushed him in any kind of way to come back this season. What we’ll do is make sure he comes back safely and strongly, and make sure he’s still the top athlete that he is come July.”