Hylton and Justin return for Luton against Spurs

Striker Danny Hylton and defender James Justin will make their first starts of the season this evening after being named in the Hatters’ starting line-up to take on Spurs U23s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The pair are two of the 11 changes that Luton boss Nathan Jones has made for the tie, although with the relaxed selection rules, Town will still avoid any kind of fine from the EFL.

Goalkeeper James Shea and attacker Harry Cornick make their debuts for the club, while Johnny Mullins, Luke Gambin and Jack Senior have been handed their first starts of the season, with youngsters Akin Famewo and Tyreeq Bakinson getting a chance to impress as well.

Hatters: James Shea, James Justin, Jack Senior, Johnny Mullins, Akin Famewo, Tyreeq Bakinson, Luke Gambin, Jordan Cook, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton.

Subs: Josh McQuoid, Arthur Read, Harry Isted, Jake Peck, Ciaren Jones, Jack James, Michael Shamalo.