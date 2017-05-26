Hylton apologises to fans as Town miss out on promotion

Luton striker Danny Hylton apologised to the clubs fans after failing to secure promotion through the League Two play-offs last week.

Over 10,000 packed into Kenilworth Road creating an atmosphere not bettered in recent years, but were left disappointed by Blackpool’s last gasp goal that made it 3-3 on the night, sending the Tangerines to Wembley, courtesy of a 6-5 aggregate victory.

It meant that Town failed to progress in the play-offs once more, the fifth time they have suffered defeat, and a gutted Hylton said: “When the goals went in, it was amazing, it was so loud. It sounds weird, but it just kind of went quiet every time we scored and then just crazy.

“It was ridiculous and I can only thank them for everything they’ve done this season.

“They’ve been amazing, they’ve really pushed us this year, in the game too. I’m just sorry we couldn’t do it and sorry we couldn’t get to Wembley.”