Hylton back to boost the Hatters

Top scorer Danny Hylton’s availability for today’s trip to Grimsby Town is a ‘massive bonus’ according to boss Nathan Jones.

The club’s leading marksman missed the games against Cambridge and Cheltenham recently after he was suspended for picking up 10 bookings for the season.

In that time Luton picked up a win and draw, with Isaac Vassell partnering Jack Marriott up front, as Jones said: “It’s a massive bonus to have him back.

“We’ve scored four goals without him, so it’s not like we lacked that, but he’s a big, big player for us, so it’s good.

“Now he has to make sure he doesn’t pick up five bookings before the end of the season as we don’t want to miss him again.”

Jones also has Leyton Orient loanee Ollie Palmer available to him as well after couldn't play in Tuesday night’s defeat to Cheltenham due to his deal not being completed in time.

The Town chief was delighted to have the 6ft 5ins attacker in his ranks now, to give Luton a more direct option if required.

He continued: “The other day (against Cheltenham), we identified things. I’m learning, maybe we could have gone a bit more direct earlier, gone a goal ahead and then said okay, you want to sit back in there, we’ll just keep the ball, no problem.

“It gives us different options, what we have now. We have four. We have a real target man, a size in terms of Ollie, we have Danny who I think is the best in the league and does a bit of everything.

“Then Jack is as potent in and around the box as we’ve got and then Isaac is a real panther as we like to call him in terms of pace and power.

“So the four options we’ve got are different but are really, really potent in different ways, I’m delighted with that.”

With all his forwards available, then the difficult choice over who starts is something that Jones has been after since the summer, as he added: “The competition we have and the options we have, they won’t always play well every game and when you look at good sides, they’ve got options to bring off the bench.

“We have four strikers that are starters in lots of teams in this league, so we’ve got good options, I’m pleased with that.

“We tried to get that in the summer, we just couldn’t quite get the target man, the big man, so we didn’t take one for the sake of it.

“But when we really looked at one as we felt we needed a different option, then that became available and we took it.”