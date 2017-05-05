Hylton ‘chuffed’ but would swap awards for promotion with Luton

Chuffed striker Danny Hylton admitted he would trade all the awards he received at the club’s end of season bash for a place in League One with the Hatters next season.

The 28-year-old swept the board at the recent presentation evening, being named the Internet Player of the Season, Players Player of the Season, Player of the Season and Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season.

I’m just dead chuffed, dead proud. Personally it’s been great, I’d trade it all for promotion though. Danny Hylton

On winning the awards, he said: “I’m dead chuffed. It’s an amazing feeling when you win awards like that and the fans have voted you, the players have voted for you as well, who you work with every day and spend so much time with you, it’s a real honour.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me, the fans as well. I’m thankful and I’ll just keep trying to play as well as I can and entertain them or whatever I do, I’m just really thankful.”

The awards didn’t end there for Hylton, as he was also named in the shortlist for the EFL Player of the Season, and selected for the EFL League Two Team of the Year too, attending the PFA awards in London.

“I always say it’s not about me, it’s about the team. I couldn’t have achieved any of that without these boys and the manager and staff and everyone involved in Luton.

“So I’m thankful but I’d trade it all for promotion.”