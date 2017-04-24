Hylton cleans up at Town’s end of season awards

Luton Town’s leading scorer Danny Hylton cleaned up at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust end of season awards held at Venue 360 last night.

The 28-year-old, who couldn’t attend the ceremony due to being at the PFA awards in London after being named in the League Two Team of the Season, won the Internet Player of the Season, Players Player of the Season, Player of the Season and Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, the Young Luton Town Player of the Season award, chosen by boss Nathan Jones and his coaching staff went teenager James Justin, who has impressed greatly in his first campaign as a full-time pro.

The Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season, voted for by Bobbers Travel members, was skipper Scott Cuthbert, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy for most home man of the match votes.

Stephen O’Donnell’s thunderbolt against Yeovil Town saw him win the Goal of the Season award, while the LTST Outstanding Contribution award went to former secretary Steve Townsend.