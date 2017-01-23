Hylton could make his Checkatrade Trophy debut against Yeovil

Leading scorer Danny Hylton is in contention to make his first Checkatrade Trophy appearance of the season for the Hatters when they host Yeovil Town in the quarter-final tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been called upon so far in the tournament, but after picking up his 10th booking of the season at Wycombe on Saturday, will now miss Town’s next two league games against Cambridge and Cheltenham.

Centre half Johnny Mullins could also be used, after he will miss the next four league outings due to his second red card of the campaign at the weekend too.

When asked if Town’s 14-goal frontman was available for selection, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “Of course, he’s part and parcel of it.

“The reason we haven’t used him in the competition before is he’s been our main striker and been putting in massive shifts on Saturday, that with the other players we’ve had, we’ve been able to rest him in midweek and not have to use him.

“That’s slightly different now as he has a weeks’ grace in terms of our playing time, so we might use him.

“We’ll play a strong side, it’s a big game, a quarter-final, we’ll approach it in exactly the same way that we’ve approached any other game.

“There are a couple who will be suspended for the weekend that come into contention for tomorrow, so that may add a bit of experience to the side.

“Once we dust everyone down today and get the session down, we’ll know where we are.”

Full back Dan Potts won’t be available though after hurting his knee against Barnet recently, as Jones continued: “He’s closer, but it’s come a bit early for him and he’ll try to get back as quick as he can.

“The problem is again we’ve got to get the balance of safety and speed and that will determine when he comes back.

“He’s closer, because time has lapsed, but we’re looking forward to having him back as he’ll provide competition and a different option as well.

“We want all our players back as quick as we can, it’s disappointing for the lad as well.”

Meanwhile the game also comes too soon for young centre half Akin Famewo as he recovers from an Osgoods-Schlatters type injury, with Jones saying: “It’s a slow process with him because of his age.

“We don’t want to rush him because these things can escalate and linger. So we’ve had to do all our due diligence on him and hopefully he will back sooner rather than later, because it’s sort of slowed down his progression really.

“He was progressing at such a rate that we were really, really pleased and then obviously since the injury that’s been stunted a little bit so we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Also, winger Danny Green is gradually starting to get closer to a return to training after he suffered a leg break against Northampton Town on April 30 last year, with Jones adding: “He’s had a few things where we’ve had to look after him due to the length of the injury.

“He’s got down to medium term now and not far off being short term, so it’s all looking forward to getting him back into training as soon as possible.

“We haven’t rushed Greeny as there’s certain elements of the injury we needed to readdress. But he’s back and back in amongst it and hopefully it won’t be too long before he’s back involved in the group.”