Hylton delighted to mark his 50th game with dramatic equaliser

Hatters striker Danny Hylton was thrilled to mark his 50th appearance for the club with the last minute leveller at Mansfield on Saturday.

Hylton, who moved to Kenilworth Road just over a year ago, was positioned perfectly to head home Dan Potts’s delicious cross in the last minute for his first goal of the season, as Town came from 2-0 down to earn a valuable point.

The strike was Hylton’s 28th of his Town career to date and netting such a dramatic leveller on the occasion of his personal milestone, he said: “It’s going okay so far, so hopefully another 50 maybe.

“It was a great cross, I just saw Collo set him (Potts) the ball and was just praying he was going to put it there and it must have missed the keeper's fingers by an inch.

“I was praying he didn’t get a little touch, thankfully he didn’t and I couldn’t really miss.

Hylton's goal when it came was a similar move to the one that strike partner James Collins netted, after he had been set up by Luton's other flying wingback, Jack Stacey just four minutes previously.

He continued: "They’re the best ones, I don’t think it was half a yard out. Pottsy with a fantastic ball and Potty’s been flying, same as Jack (Stacey), they’ve both been playing really well so hopefully we’ll get a few more.

“That’s what they’re in the team to do. The gaffer’s on at them big time about getting more assists and giving strikers and midfielders tap ins basically, like they did today.

"I’m sure the gaffer’s really happy, as he’s on them constantly to add that to their games."

The also marked Hylton's first 90 minutes of the campaign so far after he missed the entire pre-season due to a minor operation on his leg.

After hitting the bar against Colchester last week, he was delighted to get off the mark now, saying: “I was a bit disappointed not to get one last week. I had a couple of headers, one came close, hit the bar, but I always say, the main thing is winning a game.

“So if I don’t score but we’re winning games, then it’s not as big of a deal to me.

“It was a little bit frustrating being out, I’m still four or five weeks behind the lads.

“I’m thankful that I’m out there, there’s no better way to get fit than playing games. So I still feel a little bit rusty and little bit sore after games but sure that will pass soon.”