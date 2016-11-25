Hylton desperate to finally reach 20-goal milestone

Striker Danny Hylton is determined to finally make it to the magic number of 20 goals in a season for Luton this term.

The club’s leading scorer has never managed to reach the magic milestone during his 10 previous years as a professional.

I don’t set a target, I just want to score in every single game and thankfully I’ve managed to do that a few times so far. Danny Hylton

He has come close, netting 16 goals on two occasions, for Oxford and Aldershot, but with a wonderful header against Portsmouth on Tuesday night, taking him to 12 already, he has every chance this time.

When asked if it was in his thoughts, Hylton said: “Of course. I’ve not managed to do it before, so it’s definitely in my mind as I do want to try to get there.

“I’m not going to put too much pressure on, I’m just going to keep trying perform, do as well as I can, work hard and hopefully we can keep winning games.”

Hylton has been to double figures quicker in his career, in both those seasons at Oxford and Aldershot, but despite reaching a dozen in just 19 appearances hasn’t got an overall number in his head.

“If we’re playing well you just think you might get that one chance in every single game. If you’re alive and you’re sharp and you can take it then happy days.”

“I don’t put too much pressure on having telling myself I have to score, have to score, have to score. I just try and perform the best I can for the team, work hard and if it’s me or Waltz (Christian Walton) who score, I don’t care.

“As long as we win the games then I’m happy.”

The striker has made quite an impact since his summer move from Oxford, and believes he definitely made the right choice in leaving Oxford to link up with boss Nathan Jones.

Hylton added: “He’s so enthusiastic, so passionate. I really believe everything he said. I could see what he wanted to do and what he wanted to achieve.

“There’s no doubt, he’s going to go on and manage at a top level. Hopefully that’s with Luton but he’s a great coach, a great manager and myself and all the players want to be part of that.

“He believes in himself, the players believe in him. He’s a great guy and he’s a great football man.

“He knows his stuff, he wants to improve and he wants to improve every single one of us as well.

“If we can all be part of that and move on to a higher level then that’s great.”