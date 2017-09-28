Hylton getting back into his groove now

Luton forward Danny Hylton believes he is finally getting back to somewhere near his best after scoring the winner against Chesterfield on Saturday.

The striker, who finished as Town’s leading scorer last term with 27 goals to his name, had only netted once this term, the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Mansfield.

I’m not going to use any excuses of no pre-season, blah, blah, blah, I’ve probably not been playing well lately. Danny Hylton

However, there have been mitigating circumstances for Hylton, having missed Luton’s entire pre-season after undergoing an operation, meaning he had to get fit during the matches.

On not having the benefit of friendlies and training behind him, he said: “Pre-season is important and it’s not until you don’t have one that you realise how far behind you actually are, but I don’t want to use excuses.

“I’ll do my work and every game I try and do as well as I can, try my best and work as hard as I can, and if I bring something to the team, then brilliant.

“That’s all I try and do and if I score then that’s an added bonus.

“I’ve not been too happy with my performances of late, I’m not going to use any excuses of no pre-season, blah, blah, blah, I’ve probably not been playing well lately.

“So I was happy to get back into the groove and starting to feel like myself.

“The goal was a little added bonus, but whether I score, or Collo (James Collins), or Stechy (Marek Stech), whoever scores, I don’t care, as long as we win games.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones was delighted to see his striker show the kind of form that has led to 29 goals in just 56 games for the Town since arriving last summer.

He added: “He’s probably coming to the end of his pre-season now

“We spoke to him yesterday and said relax, go out and play, be Danny Hylton as we love Danny Hylton, and he was.

“He was unlucky with the penalty last week, but I thought he was excellent.

“He was a real menace, a real pest and showed what he was like, so that will do him the world of good.”