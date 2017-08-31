Hylton had never given up hope of Stags comeback

Hatters striker Danny Hylton had never given up hope that his side could salvage a point in their 2-2 draw at Mansfield on Saturday, despite trailing 2-0 with just five minutes to go.

Lee Angol’s breakaway finish looked to have secured the points for the home side, before James Collins (85) and then Hylton himself, ensured Luton left with a point to their name. The forward said: “You go 2-0 down, the games are never over you know, you always can get back in.

We got one back and they didn’t really know what to do and thankfully we went and got another. Danny Hylton

“We knew we weren’t playing particularly well and Mansfield got the second goal, but if you get that goal so close to the end you’ve got that chance.

“Teams don’t know what to do, they don’t know whether to continue attacking or sit back. That can invite pressure and it showed. We got one back and they didn’t really know what to do and thankfully we went and got another.”

Town chief Nathan Jones rung the changes in the second half, with Luke Berry and Harry Cornick coming on, as Luton moved to a 3-5-2 formation, which Hylton thought gave them that extra attacking edge.

He continued: “We had nothing to lose, we were 2-0 down, Harry came on and was really lively, he’s quick and direct, Luke Berry as well, you know what he’s about, score goals, creative midfielder.

“We had a change of shape and I don’t think Mansfield knew quite how to handle that so credit to the gaffer and the staff for doing that.

“We were probably just a little bit below par, but we went and got a draw against the favourites in the league.”

The visitors were indebted to stoppage time penalty save from keeper Marek Stech to ensure they didn’t go home empty-handed though, as Jimmy Spencer was denied, with Hylton adding: “He’s a big boy though, so when you take a penalty against Stechy, you’re not quite sure where to go as he is that big.

“But he’s doing his job and doing it fantastically.

“Stechy’s made a great save, you can practice all you want, it’s a different pressure out there and I’m just thankful, we all are, that Stechy kept the ball out.”

The Hatters now head to newly-promoted Lincoln City this weekend and Hylton believes they can put their experiences learned from the trip to the One Call Stadium to good use. He added: “We’ll learn a lot from that, I’m sure that next week will probably be similar, so will a lot of away games.

“We’re going to have to stand up, be counted, win the battle first and then hopefully our quality will come through and we can score some goals.”