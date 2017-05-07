Hylton has full belief he can play in League One

Striker Danny Hylton remains fully confident he has the ability to play at League One level and wants that to be with the Hatters next term.

The 28-year-old has spent virtually all his career either in the Conference or League Two apart from the briefest of forays in the third tier of English football.

Then, at Rotherham, he played just 28 minutes after coming on for Matt Tubbs as a 62nd minute substitute during a 1-0 win at Brentford in the 2013-14 season.

However, he featured just one more time for the Millers, in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, shipped out to Bury on loan and then heading to AFC Wimbledon, when both sides were back in League Two.

Hylton said: “Of course, I’d love the chance to prove I can play the level above and hopefully that’s with Luton, I’d love it to be with Luton.

“Every player wants to play as high as they can and test themselves, I’m the same and it would be lovely to do that with Luton.

“I’m not a big headed person, I’m really not. I’m not arrogant, some people might get the wrong perception of me on and off the pitch, but I’m confident in my ability and I believe I can play in the level above.

“I’m sure I can, I know I can. It’s just timing, opportunities, sometimes they don’t work out.

“I went to Rotherham and it didn’t work out, so, I’m looking forward to playing where I am, hopefully we can get promoted and play many games in the league above and then hopefully the league above that.”