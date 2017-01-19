Hylton: Hatters are definitely going places

Hatters striker Danny Hylton is confident that the club are going place after committing his long-term future by penning a new contract last week.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form since joining in the summer from Oxford, as he leads the way in the scoring charts with 14 goals.

It’s an enjoyable place to come and work every day. I think the club’s going places and I want to be part of that. Danny Hylton

Luton announced he had agreed an extension until the end of the 2018-19 season, with an option for another year on top of that.

Hylton said: “I’m happy, I’m really enjoying my time here, it’s only been a short while, but I love it here.

“The staff, the manager, the players, it’s an enjoyable place to come and work every day. I think the club’s going places and I want to be part of that.”

Speaking about his summer signing, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s not surprised us in any way, he’s done exactly what it says on the tin.

“We knew we were getting that type of player, around the place he’s just magnificent, on the pitch he’s been a revelation.

“For me he’s the best in the league. I wouldn’t swap him for any other player and that’s not me being disrespectful to any other player in the league, but for me he’s the most important player in the league and I love how he is.

“I love his character, how he is around the boys, the boys love him and he’s done fantastically well.

“It’s been ongoing for a while, not just now we’ve done that, we’ve been very proactive as we have been with every other player at the club.”

When hearing of such glowing compliments, Hylton himself said: “It’s nice, I’ve just got to try and keep playing well to make sure he doesn’t backtrack.

“But I appreciate it and it gives you a confidence and a bit of a lift, so I’ll just try to keep going out and perform.”

Although Hylton hasn’t netted for the last five matches, his all-round game is such that he’s still having a major impact.

It was evident once more at the weekend when he produced some dazzling skill to set up Jake Gray’s winner at Crewe, as he continued: “I just go out there and give my all every game.

“If I’m not scoring, I try to do my best and bring what I can to the team.

“As long as I’m bringing something to the team, helping the boys out, if someone else is scoring and we’re winning games then I’m just as happy as if I’m scoring, so I’ll continue to do that.”

That was certainly enough for strike partner Jack Marriott, who added: “He’s been absolutely brilliant. Even if he doesn’t score, like you saw today (at Crewe), he was a pain for their defence all game.

“He set up the winning goal and it’s what he brings to the team. Its good to see him sign a new contract because we want him to stay, we want him to keep putting in those performances for us, from now until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, despite being only six goals away from the magical number of 20, Hylton reaffirmed he hasn’t got a tally in mind this term, adding: “Personally I don’t set targets.

“It’s so boring, but every game I literally go out and tell myself I’m going to run around loads and try to bring something to the team.

“I don’t try to get caught up in however many goals or what’s going on.”