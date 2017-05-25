Hylton not going anywhere as he urges Town’s squad to get nasty

Striker Danny Hylton believes that if Town’s talented squad can develop a much-needed nasty streak, then they will have every chance of winning promotion next season.

The leading scorer saw Hatters defeated 6-5 on aggregate by Blackpool in the play-offs semi-final last Thursday night as they let a 3-1 lead slip with just 15 minutes remaining.

I’m looking forward to the summer, getting my feet up and looking forward to coming back next year. Danny Hylton

Since then, boss Nathan Jones has released five players, including Stephen O’Donnell, Craig Mackail-Smith and Danny Green, plus transfer listing Jonathan Smith, Jake Gray and Josh McQuoid.

However, speaking before the retained list was announced, when asked what is needed during the summer to ensure Luton can go up without needing a Wembley final, Hylton said: “Not much to be honest, I mikethink if we can learn from this year, with the same squad we can do it and get promoted.

“The squad was more than good enough to go and get promoted, it was just naivety at times.

“We just weren’t nasty enough, didn’t do what we needed to do at times in a game and at crucial points in the season, games that we should have won.

“We could have gone in the top three and we lost.

“That happened too many times this season, and it cost us, but if we learn from this season, I’m sure the squad can go and do it again.”

On his own future at the club, Hylton, who bagged a superb 27 goals during a first full season at Kenilworth Road is one that could well attract interest from other sides over the next few months.

However, after signing a long term contract back in January, he continued: “If Real Madrid come in I’m going!

“No, it’s nothing to do with me, I’ve got another two years here, if the club want me I’m here.

“I can’t do anything to leave even if I wanted to, so I’m here, I’m enjoying my time here.

“I’m looking forward to the summer, getting my feet up and looking forward to coming back next year.”

Hylton had been a serious doubt to actually feature in the clash with the Tangerines, but the fact he did, and played such a vital role as Town went so close, was symptomatic of his season according to his manager Jones.

He added: “He didn’t train since the first leg. He had a fitness test because he shouldn’t have played, he wasn’t down to play at all, but he’s a warrior.

“I thought he was magnificent, he led the line well, was a constant menace, gets the penalty, creatves havoc, for me he was outstanding.

“He’s been unbelievable this year he really has and nothing surprises me with him.”