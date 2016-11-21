Hylton: Shrimps triumph was our best yet

Hatters striker Danny Hylton labelled his side’s 2-0 win at Morecambe on Saturday as their best display of the season so far.

The visitors comfortably stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with the victory at the Globe Arena, in which Hylton bagged his 11th goal of the campaign, with Isaac Vassell on target for the first time in a Luton shirt too.

Hylton said: “I’m really impressed. It’s probably our best performance this season, I reckon.

“Give some credit to ourselves, Morecambe weren’t at their best, but I thought we were really good. We pressed, our shape, they didn’t really know how to handle us.

“The boys looked fit, we were just all over them, we just looked really good and it was a pleasure to play with the boys today.”

The Shrimps had struggled at home this season, losing the six in front of their own fans, failing to score in the three previous games too.

Hylton admitted that had played part in their pre-match preparations too, with Luton out of the blocks quickly, something they have struggled to do in recent games.

He said: “We knew they’ve not got the best record at home so if we came out and we start fast then we’d have an opportunity to capitalise on that and we did.

“I thought we started well, on the front foot, pressed them high and we got the goal. Then, when we started to get a bit more comfortable we just had to be a bit wary of the counter attack.

“They had a little spell towards the end of the first half, but once we got our second goal, without being disrespectful, it was comfortable, quite easy and maybe should have gone on to score more.

“We looked bright and looked lively, that was the message out there. We were saying amongst ourselves, we can’t keep creating these chances and they can’t keep just getting a toe on it or last-ditch tackle, at some point it’s going to open up and thankfully it did.”

Town’s leading scorer’s strike was a brilliant attempt from outside the box, curling it beyond Barry Roche and into the bottom corner, although Hylton will clearly need to watch it back to fully appreciate the quality of his strike, saying: “Honestly, I can’t really remember it!

“I just remember the build-up before that I had it on the left hand side the box, shooting and it going in. Other than that I can’t really remember it.

“Myself and the team , we had a lot of shots, the keeper’s made some good saves, maybe he would have parried one or two out, but he’s parried them away, so he played quite well today.”

Strike partner Vassell was of a similar opinion about the Hatters’ away performance too, adding: ““We had a lot of the possession, we worked the ball, created chances and it could have been three or four.”