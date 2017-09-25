Hylton urges Town fans to back Cook

Hatters striker Danny Hylton has urged the club’s supporters to fully back team-mate Jordan Cook.

The midfielder replaced Andrew Shinnie after half an hour of Saturday’s game against Chesterfield, playing a vital role in the 1-0 victory, executing a stunning pass for Hylton to go on and net the winner.

However, Cook’s introduction receiving a mixed response from the home fans, and when asked if he felt they should get behind their player, Hylton said: “Yes, definitely, because he’s a terrific player.

“He’s not affected by what’s said, or what goes on, but he’s human and I’m sure with a few more performances like that and the belief the gaffer shows in him, we’ll see the best of him.

“We see him every day and he’s an unbelievable player, technically gifted, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s got everything, good in the air, he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Hylton just felt that a little more confidence, then the midfielder, who has played in the Premier League for Sunderland, can show his best form for the Hatters too.

He continued: “Cookie’s a great player he’s got loads of technical ability, works hard, has got everything.

“He’s probably suffering a little bit from confidence, but you know when players like Cookie get the ball there you can make runs and he’s going to find you, so thankfully he did and I managed to score.

“I believe the biggest thing in football is confidence and confidence can make a good player look bad, so I’m sure when he gets a little bit more confidence, he’s a confident lad, but hopefully today, he came on, did really well, got an assist, that will give him a little lift and we’ll see the best of Cookie.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones explained just why be retains such full faith in a player he knew when at Charlton, adding: “People might not see what I see in Jordan Cook but I back my judgement.

“I’m not a proud man to let pride get in the way of anything, but Jordan’s a fantastic footballer. He was wonderful in midweek in the development win, he’s superb in training and what he does.

“Every time we played well last year, and we had big games, and big games against the top ones, and won, all the outstanding performances we put in last year, Jordan was in them and that’s what I’m saying.

“He needs to add a little bit more consistency and take the eye sometimes, but he sees passes.

“The easier ball was to James Collins, down the line, he doesn’t see the easy ball, he sees the right ball and that’s what he does.

“It was a wonderful ball, puts Hylton in and he does the rest so I’m delighted.”