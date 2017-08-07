IN NUMBERS: Records tumble as Luton hammer Glovers

As the goals flew in for Luton Town during their ground-breaking victory over Yeovil Town at the weekend, then with it, the records tumbled too.

Firstly, it was Luton’s biggest ever victory on the opening day of the season, surpassing the 6-1 thrashing handed out to Oldham Athletic back in 1978, when Bob Hatton (2), David Moss (2), Brian Stein and Lil Fucillo netted.

It was also the club’s biggest margin of victory in the Football League since they triumphed 6-0 at Crewe in December 1996, when Tony Thorpe bagged hat-trick, with Graham Alexander, Paul Showler and David Oldfield finding the net.

The last time they hit eight in the Football League was back in November 1955 over Sunderland as a crowd of 25,802 witnessed Bob Morton (3), Mick Cullen (2), Gordon Turner (2) and Jimmy Adam find the net, although in the Conference, Hayes & Yeading were put to sword in March 2010, Kevin Gallen (3), Claude Gnakpa (2), Tom Craddock (2), Jake Howells and Keith Keane scoring.

Meanwhile, after struggling to kill teams off last year, it took Luton until September 10 to manage eight at home in the league, after a 1-1 draw with Yeovil, followed by games against Newport (2-1), Wycombe (4-1) and Grimsby (1-2).

They also found it difficult to net first half goals throughout the campaign, as it took Town until October 8, some six League Two matches in total, until they managed to hit five before the interval whistle.

James Collins fires home his hat-trick

Moving on to personal feats, new signing James Collins came only the sixth player to score a hat-trick on debut for the club, and the first to do in over 60 years.

Three unknown players, Gibson, Bradley and Chipperfield did it in the very early 1900s, with Gibson’s a United League hat-trick in 1905 during the 5-1 win over Leyton.

Three years later, Bradley followed suit in the Southern League as Norwich City were beaten 4-0 on the opening day, while Chipperfield did it in 1913, in the 5-0 win over Newport County.

It took another 33 years for it to happen again, when Mel Daniel scored three in the 4-1 success over Sheffield Wednesday in 1946, while the last player to do so was John Downie in 1953, his treble coming in a 4-4 opening day draw with Oldam Athletic.

Meanwhile, Alan McCormack’s first goal for the club put an end to his own personal drought since a 2-0 win for Brentford over Leeds United back in September 2014.

Striker Elliot Lee was on target late on too, his first goal since the 4-1 win for Colchester over Doncaster in March 2016

Lee’s strike was extra special, as not only being set up by brother Olly, it meant the pair became the first set of siblings to score for the Hatters since the Steins did so in March 1988, when Mark and Brian scored in the 4-1 home win over Portsmouth.

Olly’s effort had an important significance too, with it being his first goal for the club at home too - his previous four all coming away, Hartlepool, York, Oxford and Barnet.

It was his first home goal for any team he’s played for since 2014 too, when scoring at St Andrews in the Championship for Birmingham during a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield, as both his Plymouth strikes came on his travels.