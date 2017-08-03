Influential McCormack will need to be managed

Midfielder general Alan McCormack will have to be monitored this season to ensure Luton get the very best out of him according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 32-year-old joined on a two year deal from Brentford in the summer, after suffering an injury-hit campaign at Griffin Park, restricted to just 12 appearances.

He’s important to us and how we play and it’s important we manage him. Scott Cuthbert

He came off around the the hour mark in Town’s final friendly win over Scunthorpe last weekend, appearing to be in some slight discomfort, but it was of no major concern to Jones, who said: “It was bit of cramp, but he was always gauged for 65 minutes.

“He had 63, so right on cue really. He’s important to us and how we play and it’s important we manage him.”

Meanwhile, Jones has been left mightily impressed by the impact that the Irishman has had at Kenilworth Road since becoming his first new addition in the summer.

He said: “That’s why we’ve bought him in, that’s why we’ve earmarked that position and we need it.

“He’s been excellent in terms of his attitude, his influence around the club and his undoubted quality.”

Skipper Scott Cuthbert was of the same opinion as well, and felt McCormack was the ideal choice to occupy the holding midfielder berth in front of the back four.

He added: “To have someone of Macca’s experience in there, he’s had promotions from this league and the league above, played in the Championship too.

“He’s excellent, good on the ball, a good defender. He’s loud, he’s lively and that’s exactly what you need in that position so he’s been great.”