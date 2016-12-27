Jones admits changes might be needed after Colchester defeat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted changes might need to be made to address his side’s poor form at Kenilworth Road this season.

Town’s 1-0 defeat at home against Colchester yesterday means then have won just four of their 11 games on home soil so far.

The level of performance is really good, it’s just we need to have a clinical edge and we might need to change one or two things to get that. Nathan Jones

Luton have managed just 16 goals in that time too and when asked if the home form was now a worry after a run of one win in six, Jones said: “It is when you look at it like that.

“Performance wise I’ve got no real problem with it, we were the better side against Carlisle who are beating absolutely everyone.

“We were by far the better side today (against Colchester). as these are in real good form.

“The level of performance is really good, it’s just we need to have a clinical edge and we might need to change one or two things to get that.”

Jones kept faith with the same side who had impressively defeated Blackpool the previous weekend for the visit of the U’s.

However, despite both Danny Hylton and Johnny Mullins missing glorious chances, the formation didn’t ever look as cohesive as it had done at Bloomfield Road, with Hatters struggling to create enough meaningful opportunities.

On his selection, Jones added: “We make changes to freshen things up, so we’ve got a constant impetus.

“There’s been nine, 10 days between our last game, so that’s why kept the team, everyone was fresh, everyone was rested.

“That’s why we did it, but we’ve got a good enough squad that if we make those changes we don’t take anything away from the side.”