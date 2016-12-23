Jones admits there is scope to improve Hatters squad in transfer window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed there is scope to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

The Luton chief doesn’t anticipate sweeping changes to the playing personnel at Kenilworth Road, but admitted the club would act if he feels a player would improve what he already in place.

If someone is available or someone we are able to get hold of that will improve our team then there’s scope there to do that. Nathan Jones

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “We’ve got ideas about what we’ll do in January, we’ve got ideas about what we’ll do in June, in July, we plan ahead, we plan well ahead, so we have certain things.

“The thing is with our group, it’s a very good group, so it will take some improving to improve it. We won’t bring a number in because we have enough numbers.

“What we will do is if someone is available or someone we are able to get hold of that will improve our team then there’s scope there to do that.

“But we won’t just sign a number, or just sign anyone because we have a real strong squad and we’re happy with that we have, but we are always looking to improve.”

When asked if he could be tempted to bolster his midfield in terms of experienced, Jones continued: “Maybe, but we’ve got a lot of energy and a lot of youthful talent, so some people could do with a lot of that.

“We’ve got the best attacking midfield player in the league, so we’re happy in terms of what we’ve got.

“If someone does become available then there is scope there to do it because that’s the way the club is.

“But we won’t upset too much of the squad in January, because it’s a very settled squad, a tight squad.

“So anyone that comes in not only has to be a good player, they have to be a certain character and they have to fit in with everything we do because the collective is more important that any individual.”

Jones also admitted that there may be the odd departure during the month, with some of his fringe players needing first team football.

He added: “In an ideal world no, but what we will have to do is speak to one or two because one or two need games.

“One or two probably haven’t got the minutes they would have liked, so we probably need to be fair to them.

“It would be unfair of me to keep them here for selfish reasons, saying ‘I want that back up’.

“We have a group and with everyone fit, it’s a slightly too big group.

“So one or two we may give options to saying if you need to get games you will do and there are some that need that.

“So I don’t envisage it being a massive exodus of players.What we’ll do is be fair, because we’re happy with every player we have, but we just have to be fair with a few.”