Jones backs either King or Moore to step up

Luton chief Nathan Jones believes both Stuart Moore and Craig King are ready for action if selected to face Barnet at the weekend.

The pair are in direct competition for the number one jersey after Matt Macey was recalled by Arsenal on Wednesday due to an injury crisis at the Emirates.

Craig King

Moore, who joined on loan from Reading on transfer deadline day, has made two starts for Hatters, including a difficult debut against Cheltenham at Kenilworth Road, before losing his place to Macey.

Meanwhile, King, has just returned fom a loan stint at National League side Southport, where he played six matches, while he also featured four times for Town in the Checkatrade Trophy this term, although is yet to figure in League Two.

On who might get the nod, Jones said: “We’ve got two very, very capable keepers.

“Craig King has got match experience, that’s why we loaned him out.

“He’s done fantastically well, settled, integrated really well, and then we had to say ‘we’re really sorry, Arsenal did it to us, we’ve got to do it you.’

“It’s just unfortunate, but he’s ready, so he’s an option as he has improved no end.

“We brought Stuart Moore in to play too and he’s had a bit more time to settle now.

“Matt had settled quicker, that’s why he got the nod early on, but now there’s two more competing.

“They’ve all trained at a real level, so it’s very close and it’s good to have that, as we have two very capable goalkeepers.

“It’s not like we’re having to put our goalkeeping coach (Kevin Dearden) in, praise the lord for that.

“As others have had to do that and done superbly, Stevenage, Wycombe have.

“We’re okay, we’re in a good position, it’s not a disaster in any way, it’s just been unfortunate.”

Midfielder Luke Gambin also had full faith in whoever Jones goes with, adding: “Since I’ve been here there’s been keepers coming and going, but we’ve managed, so I guess nothing’s going to change.

“Whoever plays, I’m sure they’ll do their best and that’s all they’re focused on.

“It’s manageable, we’ve got a great back four, a lot of experience there.

“As long as collectively we communicate with each other, which we should be doing, it will be fine.”