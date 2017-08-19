Jones: Barnet defeat needed clarifying

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted there were some strong words said in the aftermath of last weekend’s disappointing 1-0 defeat against Barnet.

The Luton chief was hugely frustrated with his side’s display at the Hive, particularly coming off the back of a creditable showing in the Carabao Cup at home to Ipswich and hammering Yeovil 8-2 as well.

Speaking ahead of today’s home clash with Colchester United, Jones said: “A few words were said in the changing room after that we had to clarify and I had to watch the game back.

“I was up at four am on Sunday morning, watching the game as it was playing on my mind.

“We went back and we debriefed and I spoke individually to the people I’d spoken to after the game.

“Everyone was in agreement with what we said, we debriefed and moved forward.

“It’s been a real positive week since, a real sharp week.

“We were disappointed with the result, but we weren’t at our best, we didn’t play with any of the intensity or fluency and the zest of the week before.

“So we want to get back to a performance that is more us and if we do that then we have a good chance of winning the game (this weekend).”

Hatters entertain a U’s side they struggled against last season, losing 1-0 at home and then beaten 2-1 on their travels, so Jones knows just how tough their opponents can be, despite not winning posting a league victory yet this term, drawing with Stevenage and losing to Colchester.

He continued: “Colchester are a very difficult side, and we’ve played them twice last year and lost both games.

“They were tight games, but we didn’t play well in either game, one was on Boxing Day and it’s made me change my Christmas Day policy, the level of performance we had.

“We went away, and it was probably the worst performance of the season first half and second half we were excellent, but we were already 2-0 behind.

“So it was poor performances, and we’re looking to put that right.”

Although losing striker Isaac Vassell to Birmingham City in the week, Jones still believes he has the players at his disposal this season after a summer of strengthening.

He added: “I think we’ve got stronger options now. We had similar numbers to last year, probably only got one or two more, but I think they’re strong all the way.

“Look at the goalkeeper department, it’s stronger than it was last year and that’s no disrespect to Christian Walton in anyway.

“If he got injured, then we didn’t have another number one as such to come in, now we have and a real quality young one pushing them.

“All over we’ve got real good options right throughout, better options. I think we’re a strong squad, but we have to prove that’s the case.

“In theory we’re one point worse off than we were last year, but I think we’re in a better place and we’ve got to make sure we justify that and prove that and not just say it on paper as football’s not played on paper.”