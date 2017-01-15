Jones believes Crewe victory could be a key point in Town’s campaign

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed just why he called an impromptu huddle in front of Town’s travelling army of supporters in the aftermath of the 2-1 victory at Crewe yesterday.

The visitors, who had played for most of the second half with 10 men, went on to win the match thanks to Jake Gray’s 69th minute strike.

Town boss Nathan Jones shows his delight

It saw Luton cut the gap to third placed Carlisle to six points with a game in hand and once the final whistle had gone Jones was quick to get all the players together in a show of unity.

Speaking afterwards, the Town chief felt the magnitude of the victory could have a defining role in the Hatters’ campaign, saying: “I got them in because that’s a big win and can be a real, real key point of the season.

“I’ve been in sides that have got promoted and sides that have done well and there’s moments in seasons that are key moments and I think that’s a big, key moment, I really, really do.

“To be brave and to do what they did, they followed instructions and believed in what we’re doing right in front of our own crowd.

“It’s just immense and that’s a big, big win today today, a big, big moment.”

Striker Jack Marriott, who bagged his ninth of the season on the stroke of half time to make it 1-1, agreed, saying: “It could be, it certainly could be, we’ve just got back it up and now and keep pushing.

“We were handed a difficult hand when Sheez got sent off and that shows the dressing room what we’ve got.

“It could well be a defining moment, but we look forward to next weekend and hopefully we can get another three points.”

Hatters once again took a huge number of supporters to the game, with 995 cheering them to victory, as Jones was quick to pay tribute once more.

He said: “They’re the best fans in the league, they’re outstanding. They sang, they filled that end, they were great, great atmosphere and they just keep doing it.

“But the thing I’m going to say is we’re a partnership. The team and them, we’re a partnership.

“They give us energy, we give them something to get behind, so it’s brilliant and they’ll be buzzing.

“It’s a good day, a good day for Luton Town. Because of circumstances and how things went and so on, it was a big win and a great day.”

Football League debutant Jack Senior, who had only played in the Checkatrade Trophy prior to his second half introduction, was in awe of Town’s travelling fans too.

He said: “One of the first things I heard when joining was the fans are brilliant and you can see why.

“They filled the whole stand, were out-singing the Crewe fans for 90 minutes.

“It gives you so much confidence to just do your best and do your best for the fans as well as your team-mates when they’re shouting your name, shouting everyone’s name and encouraging you as much as they do week in week out.”

Meanwhile, goalscorer Marriott added: “Like I’ve said before in previous interviews, our fans, they come to some very, very far places and they sing all game, they don’t stop.

“They really are superb and to bring nearly 1,000 today is superb and they were incredible.”