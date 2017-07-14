Jones believes Justin should stay with Luton for another season

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believes that youngster James Justin would be served best by remaining at Kenilworth Road for another season at the very least.

The 19-year-old was the subject of a bid reported to be around seven figures from Championship side NOttingham Forest earlier in the week which was rejected by the Hatters’ board.

JJ, his family and the people that look after him see that the best way to develop would be to have at least one more season here. Nathan Jones

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones believes continuing to progress with Luton would be more beneficial for Justin, who received England U19 recognition last term too.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in JJ and the club have received a bid, but he’s a young player and we see him developing here.

“JJ, his family and the people that look after him see that the best way to develop would be to have at least one more season here, getting games under his belt while learning his trade.

“He trusts our environment, he trusts what we do here and we have to make sure that we keep him moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Justin, who is currently out with the squad in Slovenia this week, won’t be rushed back into training after his exploits with the Young Lions.

Jones added: “After he’s been away with England it’s important we don’t over-train JJ too quickly, so we’ve given him a little bit of downtime.

“It’s been a mini-break for him really, but he’s been around everyone, so it’s been good.

“We’ve only had a few of the boys feeling stiffness and such like, which you expect in pre-season. But apart from that, everyone’s looking good fitness-wise.”