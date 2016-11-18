Jones: Clean sheets were always coming

It was only a matter of time before Luton started recording the clean sheets their defensive displays deserved, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters recorded back-to-back league shut outs during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley, following up their goalless draw at Notts County.

We knew that things would start turning that way and praise the lord they have as they’ve earned us points. Nathan Jones

Despite having the second best best defensive record in the league, it was the first time this season they had managed such a feat, as Jones said: “We’ve conceded one in three, but we’ve got a good defensive record anyway.

“It was just teams were nicking one at wrong times that were costing us points.

“But our defensive record’s as good as anyone’s, and we’re proud of that, proud of what we have.

“So over a season you get what you deserve. We knew that things would start turning that way and praise the lord they have as they’ve earned us points.”

Luton have dropped Glen Rea back into defence for their last two matches to partner Scott Cuthbert, with Olly Lee regaining his slot as the holding midfielder.

On how the switch has gone, Jones added: “He’s (Rea) probably a better centre half than he is a defensive midfield player, but he’s very adept at defensive midfield as he gives us a certain thing there.

“It doesn’t surprise me (how well he’s done), he’s very versatile, that’s why he was brought in.

“It’s important to teams, as him and Johnny Mullins could play defensive midfield, centre half or right back.

“They’re versatile, so Glen’s not a surprise to me. He’s a match player, he keeps telling me he’s a match player, so that’s how I see it.”