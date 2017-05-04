Jones could recall midfield duo against Morecambe

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he may consider making slight alterations to his side against Morecambe on Saturday to make sure everyone is firing for the upcoming play-off matches.

Town end their regular league campaign against a Shrimps side down in 18th place and with little but personal pride to play for on the day,

All I’m concerned about is everyone’s in good rhythm, in good spirits and they are. Nathan Jones

Although insisting recently he wouldn’t follow Huddersfield Town’s route by be making wholesale changes, with Luton having another two matches, and hopefully a third still to go, on whether he could bring in some who haven’t played too much football recently, Jones said: “That’s one thing we have considered to be fair, with people like Jonathan Smith and Jake Gray, who played the other day, so we’ve got everyone on top of their game.

“That might happen, or might happen during the game.

“All I’m concerned about is everyone’s in good rhythm, in good spirits and they are. They’ve all had games, there’s no-one really out of sync.

“Even people like Jack Senior has had that game time the other day (against Derby County).

“He’s a fit lad anyway, so they’re all at the level where I could use any one of them.”

Jones is hopeful of having midfielder Lawson D’Ath back in contention after he missed the 4-1 win at Accrington on Saturday, adding: “We gave a deadline of today for Lawson to be back training so he could be involved because he’s a had a real big shift lately.

“He is back training fully so he’ll be fine. It’s just the usual ones, we’ve got a little niggle with Johnny Mullins, who we’ve got to look after, Jordan Cook too.

“From qualifying it means we haven’t got to push it with anyone, it’s not me taking it lightly, but we haven’t got to take any risks with anyone.

“So if anyone is feeling anything, then we haven’t got to take those risks, then that’s the real bonus of already guaranteeing a place.

“But we’re in a good place and god willing we stay injury free through this weekend and lead into the play-offs in real good shape.”