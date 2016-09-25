Jones couldn’t watch as McGeehan took aim

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he couldn’t watch as Cameron McGeehan stepped up to score from the penalty spot and seal victory against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The 21-year-old had missed his last attempt from 12 yards when Wycombe keeper Jamal Blackman saved, but there was no doubting the winner this time, McGeehan blasting confidently into the roof of the net to make it 3-1 with nine minutes left.

Cameron McGeehan converts from the spot

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I didn’t watch the pen so I haven’t seen it, I don’t know how good the pen was or how bad the pen was as I don’t look.

“I don’t know (why I won’t), it just means so much. Today I put a lot of pressure on myself as I don’t like losing games, and I felt we were coming into a big run of fixtures.

“I was disappointed with our results and performances the last two and today was a big game.

“Against Doncaster, a big side, they could have set a marker down coming here, but I don’t think we set a marker down, although what we have done is made sure that we’re back on track.

“I thought it was an excellent performance and shown we’re built from stern stuff here.”

McGeehan had already bagged his fifth of the season in the first half, arriving on cue to crash home Olly Lee’s wonderful low cross as Jones praised the desire of Town’s new leading scorer, adding: “Cameron does that and sometimes we have to keep him motivated when we’re moving from certain areas, but he just gets goals.

“The way he does, the way he arrives, has a real knack of arriving and getting goals, it was a great ball in and he got us back on track.

“He has a single-mindedness to score goals and that’s what we love. He’s determined and ruthless in his preparation and dedication and he gets his rewards, so we’re very happy with that.”