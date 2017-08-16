Jones delighted by Town's Checkatrade Trophy display

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left mightily enthused by his side’s display in their 2-2 Checkatrade Trophy draw against Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s at Kenilworth Road last night.

The Luton chief made 11 changes to the side who lost 1-0 at Barnet on the weekend, as goals from Luke Gambin and Josh McQuoid saw the tie finish level, with Town claiming an extra bonus point for winning the ensuing penalty shootout.

Jones said: “I thought it was an excellent game, a real entertaining game for those who turned up, well done to them for turning up and supporting the competition,

“Both sides looked to play attractive football, we came out of the blocks flying, should have been a couple up early on, but we didn’t and then we got it.

“We let them back in with poor defensive play, but I thought it was a wonderful test for both sides.

“They’ve entered it and I think they’ll appreciate the test we gave them and they gave us a test, especially out of possession, I thought it was a real entertaining game and I’m pleased.”

Hatters had looked capable of running up a cricket score in the opening five minutes, with shots flying at the Spurs goal, before Gambin put them ahead.

However, once Spurs settled, the proved more than a match for the Hatters, leading 2-1 at the start of the second half, until Luton pegged them back through McQuoid.

Jones said: “We came out of the blocks and put pressure on them and we counted six chances, then we finally got it as you think it’s not going to come as they started to come into it.

“We just needed that clinical edge, but at least it shows we can create chances against whoever we play.

“I was really pleased as I thought we finished the game really well, finished strongly, had a lot of opportunities, especially down the right hand side where we slid people in.

“We just needed a little bit more of a clinical edge and we would have won the game in normal time.”

Elliot Lee, McQuoid, Jordan Cook and Gambin were then on target from the spot to ensure Hatters finished with an extra point, as Jones added: “It was important to get the extra point as one, it shows we can keep our nerve from the penalty shoot out, so we’ve got some real good penalty takers.

"I’ve no idea how each of them went in, but I know we’ve got three good penalty takers, in Elliot, Josh and Cookie as they’re penalty takers for the first team anyway, or have been in the past.

“I’m proud of my boys and credit to Tottenham, they gave us a real good game as did we.”