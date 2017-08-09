Jones denies Cornick addition means anyone is leaving Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has denied that the addition of Bournemouth attacker Harry Cornick means that anyone is on their way out from Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old was signed for an undisclosed fee yesterday, with many supporters expecting him to be a replacement for Isaac Vassell who is garnering serious interest from the likes of Birmingham and Bristol City.

However, Jones confirmed that wasn't the case, having been a long-time admirer of the Cherries forward, said: “Contrary to social media and things, when we bring players in, it doesn't necessarily mean that anyone's going out.

“So that's not why we brought him in. I tried to get Harry in last year, he's a player I looked at when I was at Brighton, when he was on loan, he was a young player we looked at and I liked him.

“I tried to get him this time last year and I wasn't quite able to get him, so now it's a real good one for us.

“He'll come in and will provide real competition, while we develop him into the player we think he can end up.”

On just where he feels Cornick will fit in amongst Town's current squad, Jones added: “He's a little bit different and he's really quick and pacey.

“He spent a lot of his time in a wide right role, we don't see him in that role, we see him as a central striker, we see him as pace, we like playing with pace.

“So we're always on the look out for that kind of thing and one we're excited about.”