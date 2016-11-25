Jones doesn’t expect cup victory to have any bearing on City visit

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe his side will gain too much from their 3-1 FA Cup victory against Exeter City when they make a swift return to St James Park in the league tomorrow afternoon.

Two penalties from Danny Hylton plus Glen Rea’s strike saw Luton triumph at St James Park in their last visit just three weeks ago.

However, when asked if that could have any bearing on the outcome this time round, Jones said: “It might do, it might not, they might have different personnel, they may have more motivation, you never know.

“But they can’t have any more motivation than what we’ve got to win a football match.

“Exeter chop and change quite frequently, so we can’t second guess what they’re going to do.

“What we can do is prepare our team very, very well and go down there to win a game.

“We’ll be chomping, we’ve got a fully fit squad to choose from, so we’re looking forward to that.

“We’re very confident in what we do, nothing changes in what we do, and that will be the same this weekend.

Although Luton were beaten 3-1 themselves on Tuesday night to an impressive Portsmouth side, Jones doesn’t expect it to have any lasting damage to his squad’s morale, with the automatic promotion places just three points away.

He continued: “I don’t think we’ve had many setbacks, our form is decent.

“We’ve competed on four levels. Sides made changes for the FA Cup, Portsmouth rested five of their players for the FA Cup as they might not have held it in as high regard as the league.

“Whereas we’ve actually held all four tournaments in very high regard.

“So what we’ve done is with the squad we have at the minute, we’ve realised we’ve had to mix things up and we have.

“We’ve rotated once in a while in the league to test our players and it hasn’t always paid off.

“We’re going to get defeats as everyone gets defeats, what we haven’t done is have a big run of defeats or a bad spell, and I think that’s the first time we’ve conceded three goals in a game.

“We’re never out of games or going through bad runs if you like, so we have to continue that.”

Meanwhile on another trip to the Grecians, defender Johnny Mullins, who missed the cup clash due to an injury in the warm-up, added: “I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to us coming there.

“They’ll want to seek their revenge but we’ll be ready. We’ll prepare exactly as we do, go down there and hopefully bring those three points back.”