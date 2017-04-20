Jones faces some ‘tight decisions’ over players’ futures

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is well aware he faces some tough calls on just who to keep at the club during the summer.

With the likes of Dan Potts, Craig Mackail-Smith, Danny Green, Stephen O’Donnell and Zane Banton to name a few who out of contract at the end of the season, although Jones confirmed he knows more or less who will be staying, he is still to reach a decision on everyone.

We are evolving and we are looking every single day, every single week at improving what we have, player-wise, facilities, everything about it. Nathan Jones

Speaking to the press today, the Town chief said: “We’ve made our mind up on a lot of them anyway, especially the ones who are not figuring now, but there’s going to be some real tight calls and real tight decisions.

“We want to make sure that they finish well, we want to make sure that we finish well and achieve our goals, and if we do that then hopefully we can take as many as we can forward.

“What we have to do is, to make sure that, yes, this group is a good group, but we are evolving and we are looking every single day, every single week at improving what we have, player-wise, facilities, everything about it.

“Our training methods, our fitness level, everything about it we’re looking to improve and we are evolving.

“If we’re sat here in a year’s time, we will be a different outfit to what we are now, totally different.

“Because otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing my job, the heads of department here would not be doing their job.

“But we are, we’re fiercely driven, we’re ambitious. Yes we want to get promoted this year, but whatever happens, whether we do or not, we will still be looking to drive the club forward and still looking to improve on all levels during the summer, taking us into whatever league we’re in next year.”

Former West Ham defender Potts, who will be a free agent in the summer, admitted after Monday’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield he would love to stay at the club next season if a new deal was on the table.

On whether that would be the case, Jones continued: “The thing about Dan is he’s had a bit of a disjointed season.

“He starts to do really well and I like him, he’s six foot, six foot one, excellent in the air, defends fantastically well.

“But any time we want to put any real work into him he’s picked up a knock or got an injury and never been able to put that 15-20 games together.

“So that’s the only frustration with him, but now he’s back and we’re delighted to have him back, so we’ll see where we are.

“A lot will depend on the next three, four, five weeks, so once we come out of that period, we’ll know a bit more.”