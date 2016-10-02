Jones felt it was a point gained at Cheltenham

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had mixed feelings over his side’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham yesterday afternoon.

The visitors were never at their best against a towering home side, but moved in front early in the second half through Danny Hylton’s sixth of the season, a fine individual strike.

However, Town were pegged back just after the hour mark when Daniel O’Shaughnessy netted from a corner that wasn’t dealt with, as Jones said: “I’m a little bit frustrated in terms of how we played, and so on, but credit to Cheltenham, they stifled us, they put us under pressure, especially from any dead-ball situation, so at the end of it, I’m a little bit frustrated, but it’s not a bad point.

“We had a few hairy moments late on, but you’re going to get that when you come to this ground, and it’s not two dropped, it’s a decent point.

“We probably should have scored a lot more on Tuesday night (against Hartlepool) and if we’d have taken our chances, then this would have been an excellent result and a fantastic week, seven points.

“Because we didn’t take our chance it feels a little bit disappointing, but it’s not. Over the context of a season, points are points, they all add up and it’s important not to lose these games, important not to lose when we’re not at our best.

“Some at the top have lost games and some have good results, but over the context of the season these will be the important performances and important points.”

The main aspect that frustrated Jones was the manner in which his side conceded, after being given specific instructions about the manner in which Cheltenham have been scoring this season.

He continued: “We started better second half, got the goal, and then we’re disappointed to concede from a set-play, because we’ve earmarked that.

“Before today, 54 per cent of their goals have come from set-plays, now that’s probably slightly higher.

“They’ve not just got one aerial threat, they’ve got three centre halves who are six foot plus, two central midfielders who are six foot plus in six three and six four, they have a front man who is plus six foot and thrives on that.

“They’re a difficult side to play against, difficult for us to get any kind of fluency, and to be fair, they played well.

“We didn’t really get going and I’m not saying that because we played badly, saying credit to Cheltenham as it’s a difficult place to come, tight little pitch, with the way they play too,”

Luton dropped back to fourth in the table after the result, but remain only two points behind second place Doncaster Rovers who won at Portsmouth, as Jones added: “We’d love to win at home and win away, but the important thing is we keep picking up points and don’t fall behind, or are playing catch-up.

“We’re in a good position, it’s very tight, but we’ve had a few that we probably should have won.

“Today was probably a fair result on clear cut chances and these are a decent side, so we’re happy with that.

“On Tuesday night we were by far the better side and should have won, so I’m a little bit more disappointed with that, but if we can pick up points away from home, we’d like to pick up threes, because they’re vital.

“I’m not delighted with a point as I wanted to win but in terms of the context of the week and our performance levels then that’s not a bad point.”