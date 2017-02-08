Jones felt Luton could have racked up even more against Yeovil

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side could and should have run out even more handsome winners during their 5-2 Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final success over Yeovil Town on Tuesday night.

A superb Isaac Vassell netted twice, with Alan Sheehan’s free kick, plus goals from Jordan Cook and Danny Hylton enabling the hosts to ease through to a semi-final tie with League One Oxford United.

Jones said: “The tempo we played with, going forward with a real, real threat, we were scintillating at times, and 5-2 didn’t actually flatter us, we missed chances as well.

“We could have got off the mark earlier than we did, we still had some chances in the second half as well, as they came out and gambled a little bit.

“We looked a real threat, it probably could have been more.

“Apart from not handling just a few aerial balls in the second half I thought we were excellent, I really, really did.”

One thing that did frustrate Jones was the manner in which Hatters were breached twice, despite on both occasions restoring their two-goal lead within 60 seconds in a crazy five minutes period.

He continued: “It was a relief as I’m disappointed with their goals and how they scored them.

“I was disappointed with the decisions before them, because every time he (referee Ben Toner) gave a decision which I didn’t feel was a foul, they scored from it, which made it doubly frustrating.

“We made it hard for ourselves for a minute, for two minutes of the game, but I can’t criticise them, because they scored five wonderful goals and moved the ball very, very well.

“We’ve got to learn to deal with free kicks pumped into your box as if you want to play at the next level, got to learn to deal with that at this level.”

It was only once Glovers threw on gigantic sub Omar Sowunmi that they really looked like breaking through, and it paid off as first he won a header to set up Francois Zoko to pull one back, and then nodded beyond Matt Macey to make it 3-2 as well.

Jones had brought on captain Scott Cuthbert to combat the Glovers’ aerial approach as the boss added: “That’s why we changed shape a little bit as we only felt they had one way they were going to score a goal and that was from an aerial ball in, a flick, or you score directly if the ball is good enough in.

“They did that, and I’m disappointed with the two as we could have made it a lot more comfortable.

“It’s a threat, but a predictable one and we should be able to deal with that but we didn’t and we made it a lot harder for ourselves than we should have.

“Every team seems to have a big giant that they want to smash it up to, especially in this league.

“Whether we play Cambridge, we play Wycombe, they’ve all got that big aerial threat and you have to have that at this level.”