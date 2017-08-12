Jones felt Luton got what they deserved in Bees loss

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted his side got what they deserved, falling to a first league defeat of the season late on at Barnet this afternoon.

The visitors headed into stoppage time looking like they were going to claim a goalless draw in a game low on quality throughout.

However, Jack Taylor stepped up to fire into the corner from 20 yards to sink Luton, leaving Jones hugely frustrated afterwards, as he said: “We didn’t deserve to win the game, didn’t deserve anything from the game really.

“I said before they were a surprise package, because they work hard, they work very, very yard, have a structure about them and fair play they deserved to win the game.”

When asked why his side produced a display that was such polar opposites to last weekend’s 8-2 battering of Yeovil, Jones continued: “That’s the worst thing that could have happened to us, we won that 8-2 and then suddenly we put in a performance like that.

“That’s the inconsistencies that sort of troubled us last year. We’ve tried to change that and I’m hoping it’s not going to creep in this year.

“We just didn’t do the basics, we didn’t pass the ball well enough to cause them a problem, we didn’t win our headers, didn’t get on second balls, we didn’t get a footing in the game.

“If we do all of those things you get in the game, we didn’t do them, absolutely no chance did we do that.

“The pitch didn’t help, it was a real, real sticky pitch from the sun, so it wasn’t conducive for a good game, that didn’t help the fluency.

“But we’ve got to the basics right and if we do the basics right we get a draw minimum.”

There was an element of debate about the goal that won it for the Bees, with Alan McCormack claiming he was fouled prior to Taylor's strike.

Jones added: “We should have just cleared our lines. Maybe a foul in the build-up, but if you clear your lines you don’t get those problems.

“The ref played on and I’ll have to see it again before I comment and say it was definitely a foul, but Macca’s adamant it was.”