Jones frustrated by Town's 'out of character' defending

Hatters boss Nathan Jones blamed his side's 'out of character' defending as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Blackpool in the League Two play-off semi-final first leg this evening.

Former Luton striker Mark Cullen’s hat-trick gave the hosts a one goal advantage going into Thursday night’s return clash at Kenilworth Road, after Dan Potts and Isaac Vassell had put the visitors 2-1 in front.

However, despite a number of controversial decisions from referee Nigel Miller, including awarding Blackpool a penalty and denying Town two spotkicks late on, Jones said: “I’m disappointed because how we defended was totally out of character for us.

“We had the second best defensive record in the league and I didn’t envisage that, little mistakes, little errors that cost us and that was the frustrating thing.

“We showed some wonderful play to get back into the game and then to take the lead into half time.

“It’s just a bit of naivety second half, straight from kick off, we concede from a poor throw, and it was out of character, but we’re still well in the tie.

“We’ve got a massive game at Kenilworth Road on Thursday night that we’ve got to show up for.”