Jones: Gray has no point to prove against Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe ex-Town midfielder Jake Gray will have a point to prove when he returns to Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

The 21-year-old left Luton after less than a season in the summer, frustrated at his lack of game time having been restricted to just 11 league starts and 28 appearances in total, scoring four times.

He joined the Glovers for an undisclosed fee and on coming up against his former charge, Jones said: “I don’t know so much about a point to prove, he’ll obviously want to play well against his old club that’s natural.

“He doesn’t need to prove anything, I knew what a good player he was.

“The only reason we allowed Jake Gray to leave was because he got very frustrated by only playing 30 games last year.

“That was his choice, not mine. So that’s fine, we’ll not stand in anyone’s way.

“If someone feels that we are holding them back in any way, okay, that’s a conversation to have.

“Jake wanted more game time and I’m sure he’ll get that at Yeovil.

“I couldn’t guarantee him it, so that’s why Jake’s gone, but he went with our blessing.

“He’s a lovely lad and he’s gone to a good home, Yeovil’s a good club.”

When asked about the prospect of facing Somerset outfit that Jones served as both a player and assistant manager earlier in his career, the Town chief added: “It’s a tough one, a really tough one They’ll be right up for it, they’ll be a very well organised side, they’ll come here to win.

“The rivalry we’ve had will be prominent and it’s a very tough start for us.

“First games of the season are always difficult, there’s always a few freak results, always a few things happen that you don’t envisage happening or you don’t want to happen.

“What we’ve got to make sure is we’re disciplined, we put in a professional performance and we continue the vain that we’ve had in pre-season as we’ve had a very productive pre-season.”

With five wins from six, Luton have impressed in their warm-up games, and Jones is relieved that it’s points on offer tomorrow.

He added: “We’re really looking forward to the start of the season.

“Pre-season has run its course now and we’re looking forward to the first game.

“It’s always good to get the season underway, all the work you’ve done you can start to use in match situations, which is the important thing.”