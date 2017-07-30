Jones hails 'breathtaking' Hatters during Scunthorpe win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt some of his side’s play during their 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Scunthorpe United yesterday afternoon was ‘breathtaking’.

After falling behind early on to Paddy Madden’s close-range strike, Luton hit back quickly through James Collins’ penalty, before Jack Stacey drilled home from 20 yards to seal victory.

Speaking afterwards, a hugely enthused Jones said: “I’m pleased with lots of things that have gone on.

“Our structure was very good, the way we moved the ball, the way we tried to develop play was excellent, we can be tighter some times, but Scunthorpe were in the play-offs last year.

“They’ve strengthened and they have aspirations of getting promoted this year, same as us, so I’m very, very pleased.

“I thought we played very well, had good energy, good pace, and I thought we controlled most of the game.

“We scored a wonderful second goal and could have been one more or two more.

“They had a few chances through lapses of concentration. They didn’t carve us open, one long ball and just throwing the ball forward, we didn’t deal with it well enough, which we’re going to come up against at League Two.

“But in terms of our play and our structure, absolutely magnificent. Some or our play at times was breathtaking.”

Although disappointed his side had concede a soft opening goal, Jones was also pleased that the visiting keeper Matthew Gilks was by far the busier of the two number ones, adding: “We should have dealt with the build-up a little bit better but fair play to them.

“They’re going to have chances, they’re a good side, they scored a lot of goals last year, so to limit them to what we did was very pleasing defensively.

“But in possession, that pleased me more than anything. I think our structure in possession was wonderful.”