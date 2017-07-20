Jones hails ‘fantastic’ impact of striker Collins

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has hailed the impact of striker James Collins as ‘fantastic’ after he netted yet another goal during pre-season on Tuesday night.

Collins’ clinical finish against Hitchin Town took his tally to four in three games, having bagged a double out in Slovenia, plus Luton’s leveller at Bedford Town recently too.

With Danny Hylton still recovering from an operation in the summer, there is every chance that Collins, who Town eventually snapped up from the Red Devils after a lengthy pursuit in the summer, will lead the line against Yeovil Town when the serious stuff kicks off next month.

On his influence so far, Jones said: “We knew what we kind of lacked a little bit and he’s been fantastic from day one when he came in.

“Well, even before he came in, he showed a real desire in wanting to come here which we liked, he was a man in terms of that.

“Since he’s been in, he’s a man around the place, he’s a quintessential number nine, his set up play.

“So with the other options we have, he’s a perfect foil for any of the ones we’ve got and we’ve got some good competition in this areas.

“Hylts (Danny Hylton) is to come back as well who’s making excellent progress, so we’re in good shape in that department.”