Jones hails Town's ambition as Hatters keep hold of Justin

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has hailed the club for showing their ambition by turning down a reported seven figure bid for young defender James Justin recently.

The 19-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest since his stellar breakthrough campaign last term, with Nottingham Forest seeing their offer rejected last week.

Speaking after last night’s 2-0 win over Hitchin, Jones said: “We haven’t been a selling club, we’re not a selling club and the board have been very strong again.

“We don’t buckle at bids, we know when the right time is to move a player on for the good of them or the good of the club, or whatever it is, but right now, we’re in a very good position.

"We’re preparing for a big season and again once the club has shown his ambition.”

Jones also doesn’t think that Justin, who was recently called up to the England U19 squad, will see his development hindered in any way by spending another season at Kenilworth Road.

He continued: “Trust me, it’s not the first one we’ve turned down, but we have a certain thing here that we’ve spoken to his father, spoken to his representatives, spoken to James himself.

“Look, I’ve no doubt James Justin will have a fantastic career. We at Luton Town believe that a minimum of another season here with us will only enhance his career, will only take him forward at the rate that he needs to go and will not stunt his development in any way.

“People in and around James believe that also, which is a real bonus, so they trust him with us.”

The Town chief revealed it’s not just Justin who has been attracting interest from other clubs either, but is confident the squad he has assembled for a serious crack at promotion from League Two, won’t be broken up.

He added: “Trust me, the only one we haven’t had a bid for at the minute is Kempy (Peter Kemp, stadium manager).

“So, I can’t anticipate anything else, but what I do know is that I’d be very surprised if anyone does move on because we’ve spent all summer trying to build this squad and we’re in a good position.

“Now being in a good position, we wouldn’t want to weaken that and then have to start the recruitment process once again.

"So we’re in a good position, we’re very happy. It’s a real flattering thing to know there’s a lot of clubs coveting our players, and just shows that we’re doing something right.”