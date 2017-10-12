Jones happy to have his big hitters back for Stevenage

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is relishing the numerous selection headaches he will have to ponder when Stevenage visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Barring the suspended Dan Potts, then Jones has full squad to choose from, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu having served his three game ban, Luke Gambin back from international duty with Malta, while Alan McCormack and Andrew Shinnie are both fit too.

Jones said: “There’s a full squad available, apart from Dan Potts’s suspension, everyone is available, so I’ve got big decisions to make.

“There’s some big players in there that are coming back and whatever happens, we’ll be strong.

“If we keep everyone fit, we think we’ve got a good, solid, real strong squad.

“With the training group we have, there’s some wonderful players in there and the ones coming back are what you’d call big hitters really.

“So it’s a tough decisions, but you prefer those than when we went to Morecambe, where the team almost picked itself.

“What we want is competition for places, and we have that and we’re happy.”

When asked if it was his most difficult selection so far this season though, Jones added: “Not necessarily as we’ve had tough decisions leading into the first game and leading into every other game since, apart from Morecambe.

“Morecambe’s probably the only other one that it kind of picked itself, but apart from that we’ve had good competition and we’re in good form at the minute, so decisions are not as difficult.

“There’s a lot of like for like in there that if I want to freshen stuff up and have a different one in a different position then I can.

“But in terms of everything, I wouldn’t say it’s difficult and those decisions are basically what you get paid for, so I’m happy to make those.”