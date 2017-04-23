Jones hopeful over D'Ath injury

Town boss Nathan Jones doesn’t expect midfielder Lawson D’Ath to be out for long after hobbling off against Notts County yesterday.

The 24-year-old was making his sixth successive start since coming back into the side recently, but was replaced by Jake Gray on the hour mark clutching his hamstring.

Jones said: “He puts in such big shifts. We knew he was struggling a bit at half time, so we’re just hoping that he hasn’t pulled anything.

“We asked him ‘let us know’, but the honesty of the players, they don’t, and then suddenly he feels it a little bit.

“I think it’s just fatigue and we’ve got that squad we can use and players that want to come in and take his place.”

D’Ath was impressing once more throughout the contest, playing an integral role in Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s winner, setting up the midfielder to score from the edge of the box.

Jones added: “Since he’s been in the side, I think he’s been excellent.

“I’ve played with Lawson, followed his career closely because I know him very well and we’re very pleased with him.

“He gives you that energy, wants to run, wants to press, wants to create and he’s a good player.”