Jones hopes duo sign Luton deals

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones hopes that both Dan Potts and Craig King agree to sign the new contracts that are currently on the table.

Former West Ham defender Potts played 28 times in total for the Hatters last season, as he returned from injury to start the final six games of the campaign, scoring his first professional goal in the 3-2 play-off semi-final first leg defeat at Blackpool too.

The left back has hinted he wants to prolong his stay at Kenilworth Road as well, as Jones said: “Dan has so many good attributes.

“We have to develop certain things in him but he’s proved that we can move forward with Dan so that’s a good thing.”

Meanwhile, keeper King made his first team debut for the club this season in the Checkatrade Trophy, playing four times in total, saving a penalty during the 2-0 victory over West Brom U23s.

He also had a brief spell on loan at National League side Southport, making six appearances, until he was recalled by Luton after Matt Macey had to return to Arsenal.

Craig King made his debut in the Checkatrade Trophy this season

Jones continued: “Craig is a developing keeper and one that we hope to take forward. So hopefully we can get those two sorted and then move on.”

King is the only senior keeper currently on the books for the Hatters after Liam Gooch was one of five players released at the weekend.

On the decision to let Gooch, who had spells with Biggleswade Town and Kettering Town this term, Jones added: “Craig has developed a little quicker than Goochie had, so there was a decision to make.

“We can’t keep a number of players around just to train and so on, we have to look at who is going to impact at Luton Town.

Liam Gooch has been released by Luton

“The ones that can are the ones that we can take forward, and the ones that can’t, we look to help them to where they want to go.”