Jones hopes Hull’s Ryan Mason makes a speedy recovery

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will be praying that Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason makes a full recovery from the fractured skull he suffered against Chelsea at the weekend.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Tigers for £10 million in August, was rushed to hospital after receiving the sickening injury in a clash of heads with England defender Gary Cahill.

When Jones was player-assistant manager at Yeovil earlier in his career, the Glovers signed Mason on loan from Tottenham in August 2009, as he went on to play 29 times, scoring six goals for the club.

Speaking this afternoon, Jones said: “We gave him his debut at Yeovil and our thoughts go out to him.

“I don’t know the extent of the injury because I know that he was in critical condition when he went, but now he’s stable, so that’s praise the lord.

“So he’ll be in my prayers and he has the strength of character (to make a full recovery). He’s a real single-minded kid, or man now and a wonderful, wonderful player as well, lets not forget that.

“So I hope to see him back as soon as possible and I wish him all the best. I will get in touch and make sure I contact him, but he’ll be in my prayers which is the main thing.”

Jones was quick to lavish praise on Mason too for the impact he had at Yeovil and his blossoming career to date since.

He continued: “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best I’ve ever worked with, but what a great lad as well.

“Just such a nice character, good family person, I kept in touch with him and was delighted to see that he was doing so well at Tottenham and his England caps and so on.

“I was very surprised, no disrespect to Hull, that Tottenham let him go, because he came through the academy, the type of player they want, but the strength they have and what they were looking to do, meant he was surplus.

“I wish him all the best as he’s a wonderful, wonderful player, and a wonderful, wonderful person as well, so I really do hope he has speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Hull released a statement this afternoon with the latest on Mason’s recovery, which said: “The club can confirm that Ryan has been visited this morning at St Mary’s Hospital by club captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild.

“Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the Club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary’s.

“Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.”