Jones hopes Mackail-Smith doesn’t come back to haunt Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hopes that former striker Craig Mackail-Smith won’t come back to haunt his side this afternoon.

The 33-year-old wasn’t offered a new contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer, ending his injury-hit two year stay with Luton, where he made just 40 appearances, scoring five goals.

Hopefully we can contain him and he doesn’t come back to haunt us in any way, but we wish Macka well. Nathan Jones

He penned a one year deal with Wycombe last month and has played five times for the Chairboys so far, although is yet to get off the mark.

On the reunion, Jones said: “It’s always good to see Macka, I’ve known Macka for a number of years now, worked with Macka for the last four years probably.

“He’s a great pro, a real good guy. He’s been unfortunate with injuries, hopefully he’s injury free now and after Saturday he can do what he wants.

“Hopefully we can contain him and he doesn’t come back to haunt us in any way, but we wish Macka well.

“He was a good servant for the club, a great pro and someone I know very well.”

Meanwhile the home team will contain another player that Jones has firm links with, defender Adam El-Abd, who was in the same Brighton team as Town’s manager between 2003-04.

He was signed by Gareth Ainsworth in the summer, as Jones added: “He was a young lad at Brighton at the time and I don’t think he changed from a 14-year-old to where is now in his 30s in terms of committed, desire, very strong minded, strong willed, a fantastic pro.

“He has a desire about himself, he wants to do well, I’ve known him for a long time and in the early stages, he needed a bit of a guidance.

“I hope I helped him a little bit with that, but after that he’s gone on to have a very good career, so fair play to him.

“He’s a friend of mine as well, but he’s a very, very strong, committed defender and one I’m sure he’ll do well for them.”